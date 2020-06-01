In Defense of Black Life
Madison Police Department-Central District 211 S. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53709
press release: *Please wear PPE*
What: Press Conference & Action
Where: Madison Police Department, 211 S Carroll Street on the Doty side
When: 12pm
We've seen what we can do when we come together in defense of Black life. Saturday, we gathered in the thousands to demand Justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Tony Robinson, and all Black people murdered by police.
Where do we go from here?
Meet Freedom Inc, Urban Triage, and Party for Socialism and Liberation - Madison at the downtown Madison Police Department for a press conference on Monday, June 1, at 12pm. Afterwards, we will launch our week of action in alignment the National Week of Action called for by The Movement for Black Lives
We continue to demand: #DefundPolice #FreeEmAll #PoliceFreeSchools #CommunityControl
*Please wear PPE*