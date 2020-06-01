press release: *Please wear PPE*

What: Press Conference & Action

Where: Madison Police Department, 211 S Carroll Street on the Doty side

When: 12pm

We've seen what we can do when we come together in defense of Black life. Saturday, we gathered in the thousands to demand Justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Tony Robinson, and all Black people murdered by police.

Where do we go from here?

Meet Freedom Inc, Urban Triage, and Party for Socialism and Liberation - Madison at the downtown Madison Police Department for a press conference on Monday, June 1, at 12pm. Afterwards, we will launch our week of action in alignment the National Week of Action called for by The Movement for Black Lives

We continue to demand: #DefundPolice #FreeEmAll #PoliceFreeSchools #CommunityControl

