In Defense of October: Lessons for the Next American Revolution

International Marxist Tendency-Madison Branch discussion.

press release: Come and discuss the International Marxist Tendency's perspective on the October Revolution, and what it means for the future of the worker's movement. We think we must study the lessons of the Russian Revolution: the triumph of the poor, the peasants, and workers and the establishment of a worker's democracy. We will also address some attempts from the mainstream media in the U.S to conflate socialism and communism with the crimes of Stalinism in the former Soviet Union. Most specifically, we will discuss how Stalinism was a departure from genuine and revolutionary Marxism which led to its disintegration in the 90s, Discussion will be based on the speech delivered in Copenhagen, Denmark in November 1932 by Trotsky https://www.marxist.com/trotsky-copenhagen-speech1932.htm

