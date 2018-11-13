press release: Madison-local, author, and professor Steven Davis will present the arguments he makes in his recently published book, In Defense of Public Lands, which advocates that public land should remain in the public's hand, despite debate over whether these lands should be privatized. He will discuss the empirical data and theoretical arguments from biological, economic, and political perspectives in order to build a case for why our public lands are an invaluable and irreplaceable asset for the American people.

Note that this Evenings with Audubon will be a week earlier than our usual schedule, due to Thanksgiving the following week.

Free and open to the public. This talk is hosted at the VFW Post 1318, also known as Cranefield's (133 E. Lakeside St.), just off of John Nolan Drive. Food and drinks are available at the bar for those who hope to catch dinner before or after the program.