In From NOLA: The Silver Lining Serenaders

media release:

"A vibrant New Orleans-based musical ensemble and 2026 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival featured artists, The Silver Lining Serenaders embrace the city’s active swing dance and jazz scene with an extensive repertoire that features vintage jazz & swing from the 1920's, 30's and 40's. From upbeat, danceable jazz and western swing standards with vocal harmonies to dreamy ballads a la Billie Holiday or Madeleine Peyroux. They can be found serenading swing dances, festivals and listening rooms with songs in English, French & Spanish influenced by New Orleans as well as national and international tours and travels."

No cover charge; no carry-in beverages. Probably a good idea to bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair if you want to be guaranteed a seat!