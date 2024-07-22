media release: The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs invites you to an evening reception at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum to honor the women who contributed to the “In Her Boots” window display on the Capitol Square. Wisconsin women veterans whose boots were featured in the initial rotation (June 11 – July 29) will have the opportunity to retrieve their boots from WDVA during this event. The second rotation of the “In Her Boots” exhibit will be accessible in the Wisconsin Veterans Museum window for an extended duration.

Light appetizers, refreshments, and opportunities for camaraderie will be provided. This event is free, however, please RSVP through Event Brite so we can obtain an accurate count. RSVP here.