press release:

In Love with the World

Author Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche with Dr. Richard Davidson

Join us for a special evening with author Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche in discussion with Dr. Richard Davidson. Rinpoche will be discussing his latest book, In Love with the World: A Monk’s Journey Through the Bardos of Living and Dying (Spiegel & Grau, On Sale May 7, 2019) by Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche and Helen Tworkov. The book is a rare and intimate account of a world-renowned Buddhist monk’s near-death experience and the life-changing wisdom he gained from it.

At thirty-six years old, Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche was a rising star within his generation of Tibetan masters when, one night, he slipped out of his monastery in India to embark on a wandering retreat. He wanted to throw off his titles and shed his public identity to explore the deepest aspects of his being. Yet he immediately discovered that he was not prepared for the harsh realities outside the monastery. Rinpoche’s adventurous journey took a startling turn when he became deathly ill from food poisoning. His lifelong meditation practice had prepared him to face death, and he now had the opportunity to test the strength of his training.

In this powerful and unusually candid memoir of learning to face fear, the Buddhist master reveals the invaluable lessons he learned from his near-death experience and guides readers through the meditation practices that sustained him. In Love With the World illuminates how we can all train our minds and transform our fears and the small deaths we face each day into joyful living. Although Rinpoche’s story has the feel of a spiritual classic, it is an urgent and timely message for readers in today’s challenging world.

May 24, 7:00pm—8:30pm, followed by book signing (estimate)

Registration opens at 6:15pm. Please arrive no later than 6:45pm to check in, collect your book if you ordered one during registration, and get settled.

Monona Terrace Convention Center, Hall of Ideas Room on Level 4

(address below)

Program Fee

Base: $25 — This covers the cost of the program

Sponsor: $40 — This level allows us to offer a reduced price to those on a limited income

Reduced: $15 — Reduced fee for those with limited income

Note: Mingyur Rinpoche will also lead a day-long workshop, Dying Every Day (linked here), on Saturday, May 25 at Monona Terrace.