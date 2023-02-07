In Our Own Backyard: Sex Trafficking in Madison

press release: On Tuesday, February 7, at 7:00-9:00 p.m. there will be an eye opening presentation about the human trafficking problem in Madison. Brought to you by the Initiative to Eradicate Human Trafficking in Wisconsin. Due to the mature subject matter, suggested attendance is high school age and above.

Speakers include Det. Jeff Wissink of the Fitchburg Police Department; Mckenzie, a survivor and advocate from Project Respect and Marlene Sorenson from Zeteo Community. Organizations that provide services and advocacy for trafficking victims will also be on hand and donations are welcome of full-size personal care items, socks, mittens and hats for Project Respect.

No reservation necessary. Hosted by Our Lady Queen of Peace, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison. If bad weather/schools closed, the make-up date is Feb. 13.

If you would like to host an awareness event please reach out to Ann Thoma to inquire about scheduling: stechthoma@gmail.com or to be placed on the initiative email list for upcoming events.