In Search of Awe reception

Robin Downs Two trees in a winter landscape. "Winger Grace," by Robin Downs, part of the PhotoMidwest exhibition "In Search of Awe."

This fall brings the return of Madison organization PhotoMidwest’s Biennial Juried Exhibition, opening Sept. 17 at Arts + Literature Laboratory. Before then, Biennial-related exhibits get underway with “In Search of Awe,” a collection of photographs by PhotoMidwest members, juried by board member Tim Mulcahy. A reception takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. Find a virtual gallery and info on all exhibits at photomidwest.org .

media release: In fall 2024, PhotoMidwest will produce its signature event, the PhotoMidwest Biennial Festival in Madison, Wisconsin. Festival exhibitions occur at various galleries, including the Arts + Literature Laboratory, Overture Center for the Arts, PhotoMidwest Studio, and the Pyle Center on the UW Campus.

In Search of Awe, Juried by Tim Mulcahy.

August 27 - November 17, 2024, Overture Playhouse Gallery. Reception:October 3, 2024, 5:30-8:30 pm.

Opportunities to create awe-inspiring photography abound, transcending the boundaries of genre and categorization. Landscape, portraiture, nature, wildlife, fine art, still life, street, documentary, architecture, abstract, conceptual and all other genres of photography offer ample fertile ground for success when setting out ‘In Search of Awe.’

With this exhibit we wish to highlight the awe-inspiring photography created by members of PhotoMidwest, celebrating the successes achieved in their search for ‘Awe’. We encourage all PhotoMidwest members to submit your most awe-inspiring photographs for consideration.

PhotoMidwest’s Member Exhibition celebrates the photographs of our members. Work will be displayed on the Overture Playhouse Gallery and in our virtual gallery.

Tim Mulcahy is an award-winning amateur fine art photographer, educator, and writer. He is a longtime member of PhotoMidwest and served as group leader for the Black and White Interest Group for 4 years.

Although his personal photography focuses primarily on landscapes, architecture, and abstract photography, he describes himself as being a photography generalist. “Although in practice I primarily concentrate my creative efforts on architectural, landscape, and abstract photography, I don’t limit my interests to these genres exclusively. Rather, I enjoy photographing whatever I like and like whatever it is I choose to photograph. I admire and am inspired by the work of other photographers, regardless of the niche they prefer for their own creative outlets. In short, I am a student of the art form, learning valuable lessons from each photographer and photo I encounter.”

In addition to over 20 solo exhibitions and contributions to numerous group exhibits, his work has appeared in print and online publications. He has even had one of his photos selected for use as the cover photo for a novel. Prior to agreeing to serve as juror for the “In Search of Awe” exhibit he served as judge for several photo competitions, was co-editor of the Black and White Group’s photo book “250 Shades of Grey” and served as a judge for Wisconsin’s annual State High School Art Competition.

Other exhibits:

The festival’s capstone event is the 13th PhotoMidwest Biennial Juried Exhibition, which showcases photographers from 13 Midwest U.S. states. 2024 Juror | Kris Graves (b. 1982, New York, NY) is an artist and publisher based in New York and California.

Sept 17 - Nov 9: Exhibition will be open at the Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) in downtown Madison. Opening Reception: September 27, 2024, at 6-8 p.m. CST.

For the Love of Light, An Exhibition by PhotoMidwest Members

October 1 - 31, 2024,Pyle Center, 702 Langdon St