media release: USA | 1944 | DCP | 75 min.

Director: Jean Yarbrough

Cast: Bud Abbott, Lou Costello, Arthur Treacher

As a pair of hapless plumbers mistaken for high society elites, Abbott and Costello unleash a flood of sight gags, physical comedy, and classic vaudeville-era bits on the manner born, with great help from Marion Hutton (sister of Betty!) and the inimitable Arthur Treacher. Consistently hilarious, and featuring a handful of memorable songs, In Society stands out as one of the very best of the 28 features A&C made for Universal Pictures. Preceded by A Tale of Two Kitties (1942, 7 min.) Looney Tunes’s loving tribute to A&C and Tweety Bird’s origin story!

