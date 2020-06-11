press release: Students, along with faculty and staff, plan a demonstration in support of Black Lives from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Thursday, June 11, 2020, along Monroe Street near campus. In an email sent to students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends, President Andrew Manion said, “I encourage all who support this effort to participate in this peaceful demonstration for part or all of it as you are able, as I will.”