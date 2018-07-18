press release: A monthly film screening of first-run, award winning independent and foreign films. Israeli-Palestinian actor Hiam Abbass plays a mother of three who turns her home into a safe house for family and neighbors as Syria’s civil war rages outside. As bombs fall in the street, snipers turn nearby courtyards into death traps and burglars loot hard-won belongings, maintaining a routine indoors becomes a matter of life and death over the course of one day. In Arabic with English subtitles.