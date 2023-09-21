In the Broken Places

media release: Photographers possess a unique capability to capture moments of beauty & sorrow, and to share those moments with an audience. What responsibility do we feel to use our tools to fight injustice? What risks are we willing to take to counter propaganda, question popular opinion, and find a perspective that hasn't yet been shared?

This lecture will explore these questions through the lens of a recent documentary trip to the front lines of the Ukrainian conflict. We will share our thoughts on the images and video made during that trip, and ask ourselves what value our art could possibly hold.

