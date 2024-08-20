media release: PG-13, Musical, Runtime - 2hrs 22m

Based on the stage musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes, In the Heights tells the story of the predominately Dominican community of Washington Heights in New York City, where a bodega owner saves his pennies and pines for a better life back in the Dominican Republic. Directed by John M. Chu, the film stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, and Jimmy Smits.Movie Start Time 8:30 PM

William T. Evjue Rooftop Garden

(if inclement weather moved inside)

Free & Open to the Public

Come and enjoy a free family-friendly movie night on the beautiful rooftop of Monona Terrace. Chairs and concessions will be made available. Attendees are welcome to bring a blanket or lawn chair, and food and beverage. No alcohol may be brought on to the premises.