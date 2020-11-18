ONLINE: In the Kitchen with Chef Roberto Caporuacio

press release: During the annual “Week of Italian Cuisine in the World 2020,” a series of events are planned at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. This year’s edition at UW-Madison is dedicated to Italian food writer Pellegrino Artusi since 2020 marks the Bicentennial of the birth of Pellegrino Artusi, author of Science in the Kitchen and the Art of Eating Well (1891) and “father” of Italian cuisine. At UW-Madison, Artusi figures prominently in our courses and academic activities, and the UW Library features several important editions of his book in its Special Collections. For a special video Casa Artusi a Forlimpopoli about Pellegrino Artusi and Casa Artusi in Forlimpopoli (Italy) click here: Casa Artusi Video.

Week of Italian Cuisine in the World events are free and open to all. This year's events will be on Zoom; for links or more information, contact: Prof. Grazia Menechella gmeneche@wisc.edu. https://www.facebook.com/ItalianatUWMadison/.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 12:00 – 1:00 pm US Central time

“In the Kitchen with Chef Roberto Caporuscio.” Cooking demonstration of Focaccia San Giorgio. In English.

UW-Madison students will be in the company of Roberto Caporuscio, one of the most talented Neapolitan pizza makers today. Caporuscio, originally from Italy, is currently working in New York City, where he also teaches the methods of making traditional Neapolitan pizza. In this cooking demonstration, he will share his knowledge about making pizza and focaccia, and demonstrate how to make the simple and tasty “focaccia di San Giorgio” (from Genoa in the Liguria region) at home using local products.