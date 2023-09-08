In the Mood for Love

media release:

Hong Kong | 2000 | DCP | 98 min. | Cantonese with English subtitles

Director: Wong Kar Wai

Cast: Maggie Cheung, Tony Leung, Rebecca Pan

In 1960s Hong Kong, two next door neighbors (Leung and Cheung at the height of their movie-star powers) discover their spouses are having an affair and embark on a relationship of their own. Stunningly gorgeous, hauntingly enigmatic, teasingly elliptical, Wong Kar-Wai’s masterpiece rewards repeat viewings, but is an undeniable modern classic at first glance, unfolding like an inescapable fever dream, or, in the film’s own words, like a secret whispered into a hole in a tree.

