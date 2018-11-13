In They Tent I Dwell

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays 12:30pm-1:30PM - 206 Ingraham Hall.

Presented by: Jonatas Chimen, distinguished alumni artist-in-residence, UW-Madison

Jonatas Chimen is a Brazilian-American Symbolist artist, author, and academic. His work explores personal and collective identity amidst a complicated and ever-changing cultural landscape. The artist’s exploration of identity is often drawn from his own family history of migration, adaptation, and hybridization.

Earlier this year, he had an exhibition at the UN headquarters in New York City and has exhibited and spoken at galleries and universities all over the US.