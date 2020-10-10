In Your Dreams

press release: RSVPs required: https://falconbridgeplayers. org/dreams

Saturday October 10, 2:00 PM, outdoors on the east lawn at Esser Place, 1850 Deming Way, Middleton

In the early 20th century, playwright-performer Susan Glaspell revolutionized the independent American stage. Poet, columnist, and commentator Dorothy Parker made her mark with cutting insights and brutal sass on the human question.

Falconbridge Players presents Dorothy Parker's Men I'm Not Married To and Suppressed Desires by Susan Glaspell (Trifles) and her collaborator-husband George Cram Cook for one special open-air presentation, October 10 at 2 PM.

This outdoor storytelling event is free. RSVPs are required. Performance will be under 90 minutes with no intermission.

Performance will be held on the east side lawn at Esser Place, 1850 Deming Way (at Terrace Ave.) in Middleton. Our thanks to Compass Properties for their generous cooperation.

Seating is not provided, so please bring your own lawn seating or blankets. Seating zones will be clearly marked to provide household distancing.

RSVPs are required and are available at https://falconbridgeplayers. org/dreams/ where public health compliance information is also provided.