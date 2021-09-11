media release: After a successful June run with HINDSIGHT IS ALWAYS 2020, Madison fringe theatre company Pile of Cats opens Saturday September 11th at Crucible with IN YOUR SKIN, a collection of mostly comic shorts that explores the funny side of intimacy. The show is written and produced by Ned O’Reilly, who has been staging guerilla theatre around Madison for a decade, mostly with Left of Left Center.

With this latest collection, Pile of Cats again pokes at contemporary adult issues that people don’t always talk about, especially personal and sexual identities that fall outside the mainstream and the heavy influence of social media and electronic devices on contemporary life. Dating apps, nudism, same sex marriage, hook-ups, crashing, sleeping with friends, crushing on your therapist, non-dick-centered activities for men, and blanket sex (it’s a thing) -- few stones are left unturned in IN YOUR SKIN. You might even see a pileated woodpecker, a barn owl, or a sweet pair of tits (titmice).

All performers and staff have been fully vaccinated. The Crucible’s large performance room makes social distancing easy, with the audience seated café style and full bar service available during the show.

The cast includes some seasoned actors, but producer O’Reilly and director Erskine Dahl continue their policy of reaching out to performers who tend to get snubbed by the usual community audition process. Performing in IN YOUR SKIN are Jacob Lange, Jesse Harrison, Zachary Bigelow, Noah Abrahamson, and Mick, who all performed in the June show, plus Jessie Hack, Regina Hurley, Ben Ruyle, Taylor Cherry, Nikki McIntosh, and Portia Adney. Stage management is by Jason Summerlott, assisted by Amber De Petro, and Kerida O’Reilly choreographs a surprise dance number.

Shows are Saturday September 11th, Sunday September 12th, and Saturday September 18th, all at 7 pm. There is a $15 suggested contribution at the door, but reservations are encouraged, and can be made by email to pileofcats9@gmail.com.