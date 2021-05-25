ONLINE: The iNaturalist: Research Connection

media release: Wed. May 26 4:00 pm Webinar: The iNaturalist - Research Connection: UW Urban Canid Project - with Prof. David Drake. Hosted by WI Sea Grant. Dr. Drake is a professor of wildlife biology and an expert on urban wildlife management, wildlife damage management, and general wildlife. He will speak about using iNaturalist to better manage urban coyotes and red foxes. Sine 2015 a project-specific iNaturalist page has been collecting the public's sightings of coyotes and red foxes in the Madison area. His presentation will describe the type of iNaturalist data collected and how the information is used for improved urban canid management. Register in advance for this webinar at:

https://uwmadison.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ yciAjq3WTr-ks7QK_ZjU6g