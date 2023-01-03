press release: Governor Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Sara Rodriguez announced the date and details of their official Inauguration Ceremony and gala.

The official Inauguration Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11 AM, followed by the 2023 Inaugural Gala that evening at 7 PM at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison. Tickets to the Inaugural Gala can be purchased at inaugural2023.com.

Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov.-elect Rodriguez will also host Inaugural Kids Galas in Madison and Milwaukee. The Madison Kids Gala will be held on December 30, 2022 at 5 PM at the Madison Children’s Museum. The Milwaukee Kids Gala will be held on December 31, 2022 at 10 AM at Fiserv Forum. Tickets for a family of four can be purchased for $5 total. Tickets to the Inaugural Kids Galas can be purchased at inaugural2023.com.

Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov.-elect Rodriguez encourage the public to visit the website for the latest news on Wisconsin’s 2023 Inaugural Celebrations. More information on the Inauguration and events will be available in the coming weeks.