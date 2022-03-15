ONLINE: Inclusion, Access and Disability in Birding

press release: Birding is an activity that can bring so much joy and empowerment to everybody, but not everybody is able to go birding easily. Birdability is a brand new non-profit, based in the U.S. but with a global reach. Through education, outreach and advocacy, the organization works to ensure the birding community and the outdoors are welcoming, inclusive, safe and accessible for everybody. They work with people with mobility challenges, blindness or low vision, chronic illness, intellectual or developmental disabilities, mental illness, and those who are neurodivergent, deaf or hard of hearing or who have other health concerns. In addition to current birders, they strive to introduce birding to people with disabilities and other health concerns who are not yet birders so they too can experience the joys of birding.

Learn about why this matters (even if you don't have an accessibility challenge), ways to be a more welcoming and inclusive birder, the Birdability Map (and how to submit a Birdability Site Review) and resources for birders (and potential future birders) with accessibility challenges. . . . because birding is for everybody and every body!

Freya McGregor (she/her), OTR/L, CIG is the Birdability Coordinator and an occupational therapist. Birding since childhood, her ‘dodgy’ knee often creates an accessibility challenge for her. With a clinical background in blindness and low vision services, she works in her spare time for the radio show and podcast Ray Brown’s Talkin’ Birds, and is passionate about enabling all birders and potential future birders to enjoy birding and nature as much as she does.

Two options to join: