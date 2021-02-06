ONLINE: Inclusion & Place: Planning and Design for the 21st Century American City

Friends of Allen Centennial Garden Winter Presentation Series. Registration for FACG members is free, the fee for nonmembers is $10 per session.

press release: speaker: Edna Ledesma, Assistant Professor, Planning and Landscape Architecture Department, UW-Madison

Professor Ledesma’s presentation explores how inclusion in the planning process can build a more pluralistic 21st century city. Drawing from her research, she discusses a collaborative project between academic institutions and local stakeholders that explored the potential restoration of an eight-mile abandoned rail corridor into a new city place designed to address health, mobility, and economic development.

Edna Ledesma currently serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Planning and Landscape Architecture. She holds a Ph.D. in Urban and Regional Science from Texas A&M University and a Master of Architecture and Master of Urban Design degrees from the University of Texas-Austin. Her research, teaching, and mentoring focus on understanding the development of the smart, green, and just 21st century city with special attention to the cultural landscapes of immigrant populations, micro-economies, and their development of a new understanding of city place.