media release: Variety – the Children’s Charity of Wisconsin and Aspire Therapy & Development Services jointly announce their Inclusive Fall Festival on Saturday, October 02, 2021, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. This is a free event open to kids of all abilities with an emphasis on users of Augmentative Communication (AAC). The event will be held at Elver Park located at 1250 McKenna Blvd, Madison, WI near the accessible playground area. The event includes interactive how-to stations with AAC specialists, carnival games, sensory-based activities, snacks, prizes, and a photo booth.

Jeff Bohrer, Director of Operations said, “We wanted to create an event to be able to allow kids of all abilities to have fun and enjoy fall activities in a social setting.”

To sign up, visit here. For more information, email info@aspirewisconsin.com.

About Variety – the Children’s Charity of Wisconsin

Since 1935, Variety – the Children’s Charity of Wisconsin has been transforming the lives of Wisconsin children in need. The organization’s mission is “Enriching the lives of children with physical or developmental special needs and their families.” Variety delivers life-changing services by providing funding for mobility and other enabling equipment; provides community outings for children and families to enjoy new experiences; partners with agencies offering specific support services that improve the health, wellness, and quality of life for children and families; and provides an overnight camp for families of children with special needs who use Augmentative and Alternative Communication devices to improve their communication device skills.

About Aspire Therapy & Development Services

Aspire Therapy’s mission is to help children develop the skills needed to thrive and reach their highest potential. Aspire delivers child-specific and family-focused pediatric therapy services that focus on improving skills for communication, daily living, social interaction, sensory and emotional regulation, physical coordination, strength, movement, and more. With two clinic locations across the Madison, WI region and over 20 licensed speech-language, occupational, and physical therapists, Aspire serves hundreds of children each year.