media release: Grab a blanket or bring a lawn chair and enjoy the FREE show! In partnership with the City of Madison's Neighborhood Resource Teams (NRT) we are presenting free movies at parks throughout the city! Stop at Warner Park, 4:00 - 7:00pm for Increase the Peace: Northside for free food, games, sports, youth activities, and book give-away. All are welcome! A screening of "Avengers: Endgame" follows.