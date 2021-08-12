Increase the Peace Northside

to

Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Grab a blanket or bring a lawn chair and enjoy the FREE show!  In partnership with the City of Madison's Neighborhood Resource Teams (NRT) we are presenting free movies at parks throughout the city!  Stop at Warner Park, 4:00 - 7:00pm for Increase the Peace: Northside for free food, games, sports, youth activities, and book give-away. All are welcome!  A screening of "Avengers: Endgame" follows.

Info

Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Kids & Family
608-266-4711
to
Google Calendar - Increase the Peace Northside - 2021-08-12 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Increase the Peace Northside - 2021-08-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Increase the Peace Northside - 2021-08-12 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Increase the Peace Northside - 2021-08-12 16:00:00 ical