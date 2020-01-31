press release: "We have a story we want to tell you, about a play. A play that changed my life."

January 31-February 15 at the Play Circle in the Wisconsin Union. Tickets on sale through the Campus Arts Box Office on December 2!

This Tony Award-winning musical play by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel tells the story of a Yiddish play called "God of Vengeance," its controversial 1923 Broadway debut, what led up to it, and what followed. Some saw the play as seminal work of Jewish culture-others as an act of traitorous libel, partially due to a love scene between two women. This powerful, highly original, and deeply moving work uses an ensemble of seven and three live musicians to tell the story of the people who risked their lives for love, identity, and art.

Directed by Meghan Randolph, Music Directed by Mark Wurzelbacher, Choreographed by Brian Cowing. Featuring actors Lizzie Cutrupi, Seth K. Hale, Erica Halverson, Micah Herstand, Kelsey Anne Johnson, Adam Qutaishat, Mark Snowden, with musician/actors Taryn O'Neill Petterson, Rin Q. Ribble, and Mark Wurzelbacher.

January 31-February 2, February 6-9, February 14-15

Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Play Circle Theatre, Wisconsin Union, 800 Langdon St., 2nd Floor

Tickets ($10-$35) on sale December 2, 2019.