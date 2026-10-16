Independence 250 reception

media release: Arts for All Wisconsin (AFA) presents “Independence 250!” an exhibition celebrating independence through the creative expressions of Wisconsin residents with and without disabilities from Monday, November 16, through Friday, December 11. Community members, state employees, visitors to the Capitol, and art enthusiasts are encouraged to join us for an opening reception on Friday, November 20, from 4:30 to 6:00 pm on the first floor of the Capitol Rotunda. This reception will include performances and talks from represented artists, offering an opportunity to amplify the voices of people with disabilities and those who support them.

At a time when people with disabilities continue to face challenges, this exhibition provides an opportunity for people with disabilities to provide perspective on the importance of independence to them and their loved ones. By making creative opportunities available to people of all abilities, the organization works to build a more inclusive Wisconsin where everyone has the opportunity to participate, express themselves, and be heard. For more information, visit https://www.artsforallwi.org/independence to learn more about the call for creativity, experience the gallery online, and for updated details about the opening reception.