media release: The Solitary and Conditions of Confinement workgroup also invites everyone to what promises to be a very interesting Zoom gathering on December 10 at 6:30 pm. It will be called, Independent Prison Oversight: What It Would Mean for Wisconsin. Many other states have an "ombudsman" office, with access and a mandate to keep an eye on what happens in prisons. In those states, the Department of Corrections is not just accountable to itself. Other organizations, including the "Ladies of SCI" (loved ones of people in prison) are also working on this and will be presenting on the 10th.