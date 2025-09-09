Independent Redistricting Commission Townhall

media release: Join Common Cause Wisconsin (CCWI) and Fair Maps Coalition (FMC) partners for a virtual town hall on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, beginning at 6:00 PM. The event is free, but you must register to attend the online webinar.

While Wisconsin currently has fair maps, these are only in place until the 2030 Census. We need LEGISLATION to ensure FAIR VOTING MAPS for FUTURE GENERATIONS.

Fair maps leaders from across the state have been working on a draft proposal for an Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC). Right now, leaders and advocates are organizing community hearings to educate and involve Wisconsinites about what an IRC is and why a legislative fix is needed to end gerrymandering. Why does this matter? Lawmakers don’t have to listen to their constituents when they can draw themselves into power through gerrymandering. Help ensure Wisconsin isn’t gerrymandered again. This excellent article in the Wisconsin Examiner last month provides a good description of the proposed IRC and the grass roots effort and work of the FMC to bring lasting change to Wisconsin's redistricting process.

The September 9 virtual community hearing will include a presentation about the IRC model for Wisconsin by current CCWI Board Chair and Fair Maps Coalition district leader, Penny Bernard Schaber and longtime state fair maps leader and activist, Carlene Bechen. Both Penny and Carlene are Common Cause members and serve on the League of Women Voters ad hoc committee which crafted the working draft of the IRC proposal. (You can read the proposal here: https://bit.ly/ FMCDraftProposal). Penny and Carlene will be joined by iuscely flores and Nicole Gabrail, organizers from the FMC team who have been “on the road” this summer taking this presentation across the state for in person community events.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about why an independent redistricting commission should determine and decide what Wisconsin's state legislative and congressional district voting maps should look like instead of partisan politicians drawing maps for their own benefit. Join us for the virtual hearing on September 9. Register today and bring your comments, questions, and friends.