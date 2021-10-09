Indian Lake County Park Field Trip

press release: The CMC is doing a bilingual (English/Spanish) nature field trip to Indian Lake County Park.

Come discover a beautiful natural area near Madison! We'll do all the planning, you just have to show up and enjoy a Fall morning together with one another and Mother Nature. We will enjoy a picnic lunch at the end of the event. Transportation is available from CMC if needed. Please register ahead of time by contacting Laura (at) cmcmadison.org. This is a bilingual event (English/Spanish).

----------------

¡Acompáñenos a descubrir un área natural hermosa cerca de Madison! Nosotros haremos los planes; usted simplemente tiene que acudir y disfrutar de una mañana de otoño juntos con uno al otro y con la madre naturaleza. Por favor registrarse con antelación contactando al Laura (arroba) cmcmadison.org. Este es un evento bilingüe (inglés/español)