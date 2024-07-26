Indian Mounds of Wisconsin

media release: The Wisconsin Historical Society Speakers Bureau offers an exciting opportunity for our historians, curators and authors to visit your community and share the stories of our great state.

More mounds were built by ancient Native Americans in Wisconsin than in any other region of North America―between 15,000 and 20,000, at least 4,000 of which remain today. Most impressive are the effigy mounds, huge earthworks sculpted in the shapes of thunderbirds, water panthers, and other forms, not found anywhere else in the world in such concentrations. Written for general readers, it offers a comprehensive overview of these intriguing earthworks.

Robert Birmingham, author and editor of many publications on Wisconsin archaeology, including his most recent Society Press books Skunk Hill: A Native Ceremonial Community in Wisconsin, Life, Death and Archeology at Fort Blue Mounds: A Settlers' Fortification of the Black Hawk War and Aztalan: Mysteries of an Ancient Indian Town, is the former Wisconsin State Archaeologist (1989-2004) at the Wisconsin Historical Society.