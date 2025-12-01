media release: This season’s exhibitions examine how personal, family and cultural histories shape the ways we live and create. This season’s artists translate memory and identity into a variety of visual art forms. Each exhibition invites reflection on resilience, revealing that cultural heritage is continually renewed through art, storytelling and shared experience. Together, these works illuminate how creativity helps to shape belonging across generations and cultures.

Winter Galleries Reception: Friday, January 9, 2026 | 5:30-8:30pm, Rotunda Stage Artist Talks start at 6pm

Playhouse Gallery: Tuesday, November 25, 2025 – Sunday, February 22, 2026

Curated by Artdose Magazine: 2025 Indiana Green Invitational

Liala Amin, Amal Azzam, Geornica Daniels, Nehemiah R. Edwards, Gabriela Marván, Fernando Rico, Sonia Vasquez

The Indiana Green Invitational is an annual group exhibition featuring two-dimensional and three-dimensional works by artists living and working in the Midwest. This exhibition features significant contemporary works being created in today’s contemporary art landscape.

Artist Panel Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 4:30-5:30pm, Wisconsin Studio, third floor of Overture Center for the Arts