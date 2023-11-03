Indigenous Artists of the Upper Midwest: Intersections of Art and Healing reception

media release: Marzen, the fine art showroom of Integrated Art Group, is proud to collaborate with Rabbit, Bird & Bear Gallery to present Indigenous Artists of the Upper Midwest: Intersections of Art and Healing.

The exhibition will feature artists from the Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Ojibwe, and other communities. This group show will showcase the talents of several local and regional Indigenous artists including John Hitchcock, Rabbett Strickland and Leah Yellowbird. In partnership with Marzen, the exhibition is co-curated by Michelle LeBeau and Avery Makesroom of Rabbit, Bird & Bear gallery dedicated to strengthening community through the arts.

Indigenous Artists of the Upper Midwest will be on view November 3 – December 15, 2023. Current hours: 9 am-5 pm Monday-Friday. Closed 11/23.

Please join us for an opening reception on Friday, November 3, 2023, 5-9 PM, as part of MMoCA’s fall Gallery Night. RSVP appreciated, but not required.

Rabbit, Bird & Bear is a carefully curated art gallery located in Downtown Duluth MN. We carry unique art and fine quality gifts made by local and regional artists. Our gallery features diverse art from ceramics to visual art and textiles. Our mission is to engage and strengthen our community by promoting and uplifting our artists and their works.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/p/Rabbit-Bird-Bear-Fine-Art-Gifts-

100093240302613/

Integrated Art Group is a full-service creative solutions fine art firm dedicated to transforming your vision into reality. Specializing in creating memorable environments and experiences with art to enrich your surroundings. With over 25 years of expertise, we simplify the work for you with art planning, curation, procurement, framing, and installation. Differentiating your business to inspire wellness, create a sense of place, and delight guests and staff. Marzen, Integrated Art Group’s Showroom and Gallery, brings you innovative and cutting edge works by contemporary artists.

For more information, visit: https://integratedartllc.com/