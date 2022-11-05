Indigenous Arts

media release: Joe Rainey will present a free public workshop on Saturday, November 5 from 2:00 to 3:30pm., before his concert that night at Arts + Literature Laboratory

Rainey and his colleague Andrew Broder will present an interactive workshop demonstrating how they come up with the musical fusion exemplified by Rainey's latest album, Niineta, followed by a Q&A session. Each song on Niineta started with Broder’s beats, the two artists then experimenting with various sounds and tempos to orchestrate and recontextualize the ancient Pow Wow sound in strange, new in-between places.