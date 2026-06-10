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media release: Join us this summer for our annual Indigenous Culture Celebration! This collaborative event brings Little Eagle Arts Foundation (LEAF) and the Wisconsin Dells Singers to the park, offering a unique opportunity to engage with local tribal traditions through hands-on activities, live performances, and a special traveling exhibit. We'll also have self-guided exploration of traditional Ho-Chunk plants in the prairie.

This event is FREE and family friendly! Rain or shine, with indoor/tented options as needed. Guests are welcome to bring their own snacks as well as blankets or chairs. Come celebrate, learn, and connect with the rich traditions of the Ho-Chunk people!

Event Highlights:

Indigenous Art Activities & Demonstrations: Hands-on activities like friendship bracelets, black ash sculptures, cattail mat weaving, and more.

Wisconsin Dells Singers Performance (3-4 PM): A powerful performance of traditional Ho-Chunk song and dance, including nsightful storytelling about traditions and regalia.

Traveling Museum Exhibit: The village of Waunakee, in partnership with the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum & Cultural Center, Wisconsin Humanities, and UW-Madison UniverCity Alliance, has created a Traveling Museum Exhibit highlighting Ho-Chunk cultural beliefs, practices, and environmental movements. This exciting exhibit has been traveling to different public spaces in the area, and will be back in the Center for Rural History for this event.