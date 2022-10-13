media release: The Indigenous EcoWell Bead Exhibition will be an interactive showcase with Indigenous artists and their beadwork. The event will focus on the importance of beadwork as a cultural expression, social network, and and method of healing for Wisconsin Indigenous communities. Participants will be invited to learn various forms of beadwork by contemporary Great Lakes Indigenous Artists that highlight traditional art aesthetics. Drop in for all or part of the event. All are welcome!

The School of Human Ecology at the University of Wisconsin Madison is home to several Native/Indigenous faculty whose work focuses on the intersections of Indigenous cultures, health, language and community. Faculty members are collaborating with campus partners and First Nations to develop the School’s Indigenous EcoWell Initiative. The intention is to build and engage a community of scholars, practitioners, undergraduate, and graduate students within this endeavor. For more information about the Indigenous EcoWell Initiative, please visit https://humanecology.wisc.edu/indigenous-ecowell/