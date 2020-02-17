Indigenous Girls Rock Camp Fundraiser

press release: Rock Your Brush!! Co-Hosted by MAVID Construction! IGRC Annual - Rock Your Brush Event! Indigenous Paint Night! We have a few state and tribal leaders who have made a commitment to attend and ROCK THE BRUSH on the canvas! Live music and dancing.. networking.. We hope you consider joining us and rock YOUR own brush. For $55.00 donation- instructor and supplies included. The paint extravaganza is nothing short of entertaining but in the end you can either keep your masterpiece or auction it off to help raise funds for IGRC. February 17th in Madison Wisconsin at the Majestic. Stay tuned for pre-sale options!