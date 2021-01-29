ONLINE: Indigenous Insights: The Inca & the Synthesis for Self Realization

press release: These workshops are a rare opportunity to receive the traditional wisdom and prophecies of the Inca from one of the most respected of the North and South American Native Elders.

"The Incan prophecies say that when the eagle of the North and condor of the South fly together, the earth will awaken. Now is the time."

Our generation has the auspicious calling to synthesize diverse spiritual paths and support the dawning of this new era.

Willaru will share with us the 3 Keys, the three ascending levels of self realization, in order to open the inner gateways of Light for the emerging humanity.

Quechua Elder, Willaru Huayta, is an Incan Spiritual Messenger or Chasqui. Born in a little village high in the Andean Mountains, he learned to receive esoteric truth during his quests in the Amazon jungles.

After decades of training, ceremony and ultra dimensional experiences with the shamans of the Amazon jungle he was asked to travel to the big city, Cusco, for the Great White Brotherhood with messages pertaining to the transitional times in which we live.

Willaru is working as a bridge bringing knowledge from the ancient Inca civilization to the modern western society.

Willaru strongly states that he is not a Master, nor a Shaman, nor a Guru. He simply says he is 'an eternal student of Life and Dearth".