Indigenous Peoples and Lands Diaspora and the New World Drama

press release: Join WUD Distinguished Lecture Series to hear from the second of our Spotlight Series about the intersection of Indigenous rights and environmental justice from Oneida Nation West member, Chaz Wheelock. He will be providing background on why this is important, highlight what it means to be sustainable for seven generations, and what we can do.

About Chaz Wheelock

As a member of the Oneida Nation West, Chaz has worked for sustainable, responsible development in rural communities that looks ahead seven generations. Chaz’s work for Indigenous peoples has provided a diverse field of references and resources from an international to a local context. Chaz helped to develop the Iroquois Farms as a tribal organic agriculture venture which established a cooperative management structure reflecting the Oneida worldview of cooperation and sharing. He has been active in a wide range of organizations, including the National Congress of American Indians, the Midwest Alliance of Sovereign Tribes, the International Indian Treaty Council and the Midwest Treaty Network.

Please join WUD DLS for a Spotlight on Chaz Wheelock on Thursday, December 5th at 7:30 p.m. The doors of the DeLuca Forum in the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery will open at 7:00 p.m. The one-hour conversation/lecture is open and FREE to both students and the public, and will end with a 30-minute Q&A.

Sign Language interpreting will be provided with CART captioning available upon request. If you need another accommodation to attend this event, please contact Kate Lewandowski at kate.lewandowski@wisc.edu. All accommodation requests should be made no less than two weeks before the event. We will attempt to fulfill requests made after this date but cannot guarantee they will be met.