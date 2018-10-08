Indigenous People's Day Celebration

press release: Edgewood College celebrates Indigenous People’s Day in a special way this October when it unveils a Land Recognition statement. The statement honors our local First Nation, the Ho-Chunk, and the additional 11 Indigenous Nations of Wisconsin that have shaped our state’s history and our local community.

A brief ceremony will begin at 4:00 pm, Monday, October 8, 2018, in Anderson Auditorium. Representatives from the Ho-Chunk Nation, including Daniel Brown, executive manager of Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison; and Elliott Funmaker, leader of the Ho-Chunk Nation Drum Group Wisconsin Dells Singers, will participate in the program, as well as others.

“This important event is an expression of our commitment to building an inclusive and diverse campus,” Tony Garcia, executive director of diversity & inclusion, said. “We are making a concerted effort to not only care for the land, but to work in partnership with the Ho-Chunk Nation to honor our community’s past.”

The 55-acre campus that Edgewood College shares is home to several effigy, conical, and linear mounds, created by native peoples several hundreds and perhaps thousands of years ago.