press release: At Madison College, we understand the importance of celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day. This is a perfect opportunity to explore narratives and myths that design our history.

Recognizing the contribution, history, and sacrifice of Indigenous People in Wisconsin, we also honor the Native Americans significant contribution to American cultural tapestry. Join us as we celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day at the Goodman-South campus on October 14, at 3 PM.

Hear words from poet Louis V. Clark III, author of Rebel Poet and How to Be Indian in the 21st Century,

and Alder Arvina Martin of District 11, as we discuss the importance of Indigenous Peoples Day.