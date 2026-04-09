Indigenous Self-Determination and Government Recognition: Thinking About Challenges in Thailand and Byond

media release: Please mark your calendar for Wednesday, April 29, from 12:00–1:00 PM for our final Spring colloquium, where Professor Ian Baird will discuss questions of Indigenous self-determination and state recognition. Professor Baird is a geographer whose transnational research focuses on Southeast Asian American communities across North America and Southeast Asia, with additional work on Japanese Canadian and Indigenous relations on Vancouver Island.

These events provide a valuable space for interdisciplinary collaboration and highlight the breadth and diversity of work related to Indigenous Studies. Colloquiums are free and open to the public, so be sure to join us!