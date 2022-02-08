RSVP for Indigenous Storytelling Series

press release: In Ojibwe culture, winter is storytelling season. The Wisconsin Historical Society is celebrating that by featuring Ojibwe storytellers in a four-part virtual series every Tuesday evening from Jan. 25 - Feb.15, 2022.

Feb. 8: Biskakone Greg Johnson is a proud member of the Lac du Flambeau band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. He is a devoted partner and father to four beautiful children. Greg is a teacher, both in the school system and community. You can find him sharing his passion for traditional, seasonal Anishinaabe living with communities throughout the Great Lakes region. He is a hunter, gatherer, spear fisherman, and fierce advocate for treaty rights.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Advance registration is required by noon on Feb. 1.