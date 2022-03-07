ONLINE: Indigenous Struggles to Preserve Their Land in Brazil

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for a lecture, with simultaneous translation between Portuguese and English.

Please join us (on Zoom) Monday March 7 at 4:00 pm CST for a virtual roundtable featuring indigenous leaders and scholars of Brazilian history and culture. The speakers will discuss the multiple forms of violence facing indigenous communities as they struggle to preserve their land in the Amazon. From overlapping legacies of dispossession and displacement to a hostile political climate, this roundtable will focus on the challenges facing indigenous people in Brazil and showcase their methods of resistance.

This event is co-sponsored by the Latin American & Caribbean Studies Program at Northwestern University, the Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and the Center for Latin American & Caribbean Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.