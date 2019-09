Indigenous Studies

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays 12:30pm-1:30PM - 206 Ingraham Hall.

Presented by Jessica Hurley, Reynaldo Morales, and Armando Muyolema. Moderated by Kata Belin, LACIS' Faculty Director and Professor, Department of Spanish and Portuguese, UW-Madison