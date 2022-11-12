Indigenous Weaving

media release: This workshop introduces weaving, where you will learn all the basics, and at the end, you will come away with your own weaving. This workshop is suitable for families as the workshop is structured to learn as a group.

Various looms were often used within Indigenous communities, such as a frame loom, backstrap loom, finger weaving, etc. You will learn how to weave using different looms and how to set up your first warp, basic tapestry weaving, and hand-weaving techniques, including Plain Weave and Twills. Families will then experiment with various yarns and materials and learn about the many ways to weave through Indigenous textile history.

Each student will be given everything they need to create their weaving for the workshop. We will provide you with a basic weaving kit to take home, and you will also have use of any extra fibers and materials that remain at the end of the day.

Snacks will be provided. You may also bring a lunch.

Instructor: Dakota Mace (Diné) is an interdisciplinary artist whose work focuses on translating the language of Diné history and beliefs through alternative photography techniques, weaving, beadwork, and papermaking. Mace received her MA and MFA degrees in Photography and Textile Design at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her BFA in Photography from the Institute of American Indian Arts. As a Diné artist, her work draws from the history of her family lineage, community, and identity.

