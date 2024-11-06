Indigenous Wisconsin: A Story of Resistance
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, Madison College is proud to present an Art Show, Nov. 6-Dec. 6, highlighting the exceptional work of Native American artists from Wisconsin.
This year’s theme, "Indigenous Wisconsin: A Story of Resistance," will explore and showcase the rich cultural narratives and resilient spirit of the 12 Tribal Nations that make Wisconsin the most diverse indigenous state east of the Mississippi River.