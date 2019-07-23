Indigo Dyeing

press release: Experiment with indigo dye with previous Bubbler artist in residence Hannah Bennett. Learn how to construct a dying vat, make the dye and create dyed patterns on socks or bandanas. Bring your own plain white, washed t-shirt or other material to dye too! Children under 7 should be accompanied by an adult. This is part of the "Arts in the Alley" series located behind the Hawthorne Library in Mural Alley. In the event of rain or severe weather, the workshop will be held in the Community Room.