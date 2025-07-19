Indigo Massage Dying

media release: Work with our bluest plants. Japanese Indigo Persicaria tinctoria, and Woad Isatis tinctoria are two plants that help dye fabric blue.

Many types of dyeing happen in a simmering pot, this project happens in a giant salad bowl! Using only salt, indigo, woad, and elbow grease, we’ll teach you how to work the color into fabric. This is the most fun way to make fabric (and hands) blue!

Dye a UW Office of Sustainability tote bag or a 25” x 25” bandana each for $10. Or, kick it up a notch and upcycle a piece of apparel we thrifted because we knew it had a promising second life with a little help from a plant based dye. Apparel starts at $10 and is priced by weight since more fabric means more plants. Have something with you you’d like to try this with? The cost will be $5 less than a similar type of apparel since you brought it in.