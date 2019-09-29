Indonesian Night: Noesantara

UW Music Hall 925 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Permias Madison (the Indonesian Student Association at UW-Madison) hosts its annual cultural celebration on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 5:00pm at the Music Hall, 925 Bascom Mall, on the UW campus. "Indonesian NightNoesantara" features traditional folklore performance, gamelan performance, traditional dances, and many more! Free food for the first 200 attendees!

Time: 5:00 pm onwards, Sunday, September 29, 2019

Location: Music Hall, 925 Bascom Mall

