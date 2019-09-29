press release: Permias Madison (the Indonesian Student Association at UW-Madison) hosts its annual cultural celebration on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 5:00pm at the Music Hall, 925 Bascom Mall, on the UW campus. "Indonesian Night: Noesantara" features traditional folklore performance, gamelan performance, traditional dances, and many more! Free food for the first 200 attendees!

Time: 5:00 pm onwards, Sunday, September 29, 2019

Location: Music Hall, 925 Bascom Mall