Infamous Local Fest

Concerts

Friday, September 20

The Winnebago, 8pm: Infamous Local Showcase: Featuring Gender Confetti, LINE, Leslie Damaso with Mr. Chair, and DJ Quinley.

Saturday, September 21

venues TBA: Venue-Walk: Just like a gallery walk, we’re inviting local venues to host shows to celebrate the wonderful array of independent venues in and genres of music available to see in our community.

Sunday, September 22

Communication: 10am-12:30pm, Record Sale Sign up to sell, show up to buy!

1-6pm, Live Recording Sessions: Get your set on tape, in front of a live audience! Five slots available, we’ll take entries until Thursday, September 5 and draw for and announce spots on Friday, September 6. Sign up for the band drawing here.

Workshops

Saturday, September 21

Communication: Button-Making Workshop: 10am-3pm. Meet with local artists to put together a logo/image for your project, then, with printouts of your new design, crank out some buttons for some trendy and reliable merch.

PA/DJ Workshop, 10:30am-1pm. Have all your PA questions answered and put your carefully crafted Spotify playlists to use with our PA/DJ 101!

Gear Maintenance & Repair: 1pm-3pm. Get the lowdown on keeping your gear in top shape, and learn more about how to manage some of your own instrument repairs with Ellie Erickson.

Bystander Intervention Training With Jes Skolnik: 3pm-4pm. Learn techniques, practice scenarios, and prepare yourself to be a better advocate for others, when necessary. Artists and show-goers are welcome to take part in this workshop. About the presenter: Jes Skolnik is a writer, editor, and activist based in Chicago. They have been working on projects around direct rape survivor support, prison abolition, and other related topics, from an anarchist perspective, for the last couple of decades.